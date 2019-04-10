CONNOLLY, SISTER CATHERINE THOMAS SNDdeN At age 83, on April 9, at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester. With the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur for 65 years. Born Mary Kathleen Connolly in Boston, daughter of Thomas and Kathleen (Gallagher) Connolly. Graduate of Cardinal Cushing H.S. in South Boston and Emmanuel College in Boston with a degree in History. Earned a Master's degree in Education at Boston State College. Sister was principal of St. Mark's School in Dorchester from 1976 to 1986, and St. Michael's School in Hudson in 1988 and 1989. Previously, an elementary grades teacher at St. Mary's School in Cambridge, Assumption School in East Boston, St. Joseph's School in Somerville, St. Rita's School in Lawrence and the Academy of Notre Dame in Tyngsboro. After St. Mark's, she continued her ministry among Notre Dame affiliated institutions, including Notre Dame Academy in Hingham, Julie Country Day School in Leominster, Notre Dame du Lac and Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, both in Worcester. Sister leaves a sister Patricia Kelly of Richmond, VA; nieces, nephews, and her sisters in religion, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. Predeceased by her brother John Connolly, and two sisters, Anne Geeslin and Eileen Connolly. Calling Hours are Friday, April 12, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 2 p.m., at the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. The Funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149. Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary