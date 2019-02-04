Home
Services
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE CIPRIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE V. (GIOVANELLA) CIPRIANO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CATHERINE V. (GIOVANELLA) CIPRIANO Obituary
CIPRIANO, Catherine V. (Giovanella) Of Newton Centre, on Feb 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James "Jake" Cipriano. Loving mother of Linda, and her husband Cabot Devoll of Canton, Janet, and her husband Ed Harrington and Michael Cipriano, and his wife Patricia, all of Newton. Dear "Nana" of Julie, Michael, Mark, Kristen and Monica and great-grandmother of Abigail, Patrick, James and Sawyer. She was predeceased by 5 brothers and 4 sisters, and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for Visitation in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER, on Thurs., Feb 7 from 8:30 until 10 AM followed by her Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church, Newton Centre at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in Newton Cemetery. To share a memory of Catherine, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
Download Now