CIPRIANO, Catherine V. (Giovanella) Of Newton Centre, on Feb 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James "Jake" Cipriano. Loving mother of Linda, and her husband Cabot Devoll of Canton, Janet, and her husband Ed Harrington and Michael Cipriano, and his wife Patricia, all of Newton. Dear "Nana" of Julie, Michael, Mark, Kristen and Monica and great-grandmother of Abigail, Patrick, James and Sawyer. She was predeceased by 5 brothers and 4 sisters, and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for Visitation in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER, on Thurs., Feb 7 from 8:30 until 10 AM followed by her Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church, Newton Centre at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in Newton Cemetery. To share a memory of Catherine, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019