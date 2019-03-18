|
|
KRAL, Cathleen M. (Cronin) Of Wellfleet, formerly of Canton, passed away March 11th in a tragic fire beside her husband of 53 years, Ferdinand L. Kral, Jr. Mother of Ferdinand L. Kral, III "Nando" and his wife Patricia of Whitman, Joseph Kral of South Wellfleet and Cassandra C. Kral-Dillon and her husband Stephen of Canton. Grandmother of Cameron and Erin Kral of Whitman. Sister of the late Michael Cronin. Cathleen dedicated her life to education and her family. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday, March 22nd, from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Saturday morning, March 23rd, at 10 am. Burial private. Donations may be made in Ferdinand and Cathleen's memory to Room to Read www.roomtoread.org/literacy-girls-education/literacy For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019