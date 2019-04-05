Boston Globe Obituaries
|
CECELIA CAGNINA

CECELIA CAGNINA Obituary
CAGNINA, Cecelia Of Middleton, formerly of Lynnfield, April 4. Beloved wife of Jerome R. Cagnina Jr. Loving mother of Jill Buckley of Lynnfield, Kim C. Miller and husband Robert of Ayer, Jeffrey Cagnina and fianc?e Tanya Vestal of South Lake, TX. Sister of Eleanor Quigley, Clare Keenan, Mable Shelley and the late Mildred Finn and James Rich. Loving grandmother of Tammy D'Agostino, Nancy Scanlon, Lindsey Miller, Jeffrey Cagnina Jr., Brent Buckley, Cecelia Buckley, Elizabeth Keith, and William Cagnina. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Tuesday at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Assumption Church, corner of Salem and Grove St., Lynnfield at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Interment, Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019
