HILCHEY, Cecilia Joan January 31, 2019, 83 years old of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Dedham, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice in Milton, Massachusetts. Cecilia was born in Pawcatuck, Connecticut, on July 7th, 1935, to Cecilia and Joseph Rozen. While working in Filene's Basement in Boston, she met and fell in love with her best friend and partner in life, Merle G. "Bumpy" Hilchey. They were married on October 20th, 1957 and shared 55 wonderful years. In 2013, she was preceded in death by her husband, her true and ever-eternal love. She was a graduate of Stetson High School in Randolph, Massachusetts. She attended Stonehill College and was very proud to share that she was one of the first women to be admitted to the college. Almost 30 years ago she and Merle retired to Oak Run Adult Community in Ocala, Florida. Cecilia, truly lived life to the fullest through the many clubs and parties she hosted for their neighbors and friends of Oak Run. She was most famous for the annual Christmas party during the annual golf cart parade. She would host the entire neighborhood at their home, where she would have endless food, drinks, a band, singing and dancing in the garage. During their retirement years, Cecilia and Merle loved to travel and cruising was her passion. She was very proud to let you know she went on 106 cruises traveling around the world. Cecilia was a dedicated and brilliant mother. She loved her children, and she especially loved being a Nana. Cecilia is survived by her daughters Maureen and her husband John Masters of Dedham, Massachusetts; Kathleen and her husband Robert MacDonald of Wrentham, Massachusetts; Elizabeth and her husband Thomas Prall of Wrentham, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her sons Lawrence and Gregory. In addition, Cecilia is survived by 6 granddaughters. "Nana" will be fondly remembered by Kate, Krissy, Kari, & Kimba Masters, and Amanda & Emily MacDonald. It was a life truly well lived. Funeral Services will be held in Ocala, Florida. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests, donations may be made to Boston Medical Center, Geriatrics Department, c/o Development Office, 801 Massachusetts Avenue 1st Floor, Boston, MA 02118, or online at www.bmc.org/giving Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019