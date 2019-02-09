Services Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home 4 Common Street Stoneham , MA 02180 (781) 438-0135 Resources More Obituaries for CELIA SCHULHOFF Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DR. CELIA L. SCHULHOFF

Obituary Condolences Flowers SCHULHOFF, Dr. Celia L. A resident of Stoneham for over forty years, died at home on Friday, February 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Belle (Hartman) Schulhoff. She leaves her dear sister, Dr. Diane Schulhoff of Concord, MA, and many cousins and loyal friends.



Celia was born March 7, 1932 in Athol, MA, and grew up in Gardner, MA. In high school, she was very active in sports, the school newspaper, played clarinet in the band and tenor saxophone for "dance bands," student council, and dramatics. She achieved high honors in academics and in her senior year was awarded the DAR "Good Citizens" award.



During many summers, Celia attended Girl Scout camp, and there she had experiences that she felt solidified her values in accepting people of all backgrounds and nurtured her love of the outdoors. At camp, she learned many outdoor and waterfront skills, becoming a Water Safety Instructor and Director at a local scout camp.



Celia always was interested in travel and adventure and once took a Youth Hostel bicycle trip to Central Europe. She applied to be a Youth Hostel leader, took their leadership course, and led bicycle trips through New England and Europe. She made friends with hostelers from all over the world and was intrigued by their backgrounds and stories.



As a student at Clark University, she continued her interests in music and sports. She was President of the Psychology Club, the Outing and Mountain Club, President of the Band, News Editor of the campus paper, and played varsity basketball, volleyball, and softball. She also coached swimming, tennis, and basketball for the former Worcester Classical High School.



After completing her undergraduate career at Clark, Celia spent a year in the Psychology Department at the university as assistant to the late Dr. Richard D. Lazarus, a well-known teacher and writer in psychology.



When Dr. Schulhoff came to Boston University for graduate studies, she took advantage of the cultural and other opportunities of being in a large city. She enjoyed theater, classical music concerts, Red Sox games, and joined the Sailing Club on the Charles River.



It was at Boston University that Dr. Schulhoff earned her MA and PhD degrees in Clinical Psychology. She trained for two years with the Veterans Administration with an emphasis on Neuropsychology and later served as psychologist at Children's Hospital, Boston.



Significant in her resume, are the contributions she made to the students, parents, and teachers in the Lexington Public Schools as school psychologist. The depth and breadth of her knowledge of child development and of teaching and learning made her an invaluable staff member and an exceptional, trusted, and gracious resource to one and all.



A Celebration of Celia's Life will be held later in the spring. Donations in Celia's memory may be made to Lahey Health at Home, 800 W. Cummings Park, Ste. 5000, Woburn 01801, to the Girl Scouts of America: GSUSA Fundraising, P.O. Box 5046, New York, NY 10087, or to a . Funeral arrangements under the direction of Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, STONEHAM, MA. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019