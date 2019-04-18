|
|
CEDRONE, Cesidia "Nella" Longtime Newton resident, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on April 16, 2019. She was born in San Donato Val di Comino Italy On September 12, 1939. Loving Mother of Luciana Cedrone, she was predeceased by her beloved husband Donato Cedrone and her son Anthony Cedrone and her parents, Nino and Gerarda Salvucci. She also leaves her dear brother Mario Salvucci of Newton and sister Maria Salvucci of Casino, Italy and many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Her smile, and caring ways will forever be embedded in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved her. Visiting Hours in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Monday, April 22 from 4-8PM and again Tuesday morning, April 23, at 9:30AM before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Burial Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Cesidia "Nella" CEDRONE
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2019