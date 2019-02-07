|
JOHNSON, Chandler T. Of Billerica, Feb. 6, Chandler T. Johnson, beloved husband of Catherine A. (Petchell) Johnson. Loving father to Stephanie Walker of Malden, Stacey Murray of Peabody, Tamara Ducasse of Medford, Carla MacLeod of Londonderry, NH and Jaclyn Stover of Wilmington. Brother of Pearl Morrison of Arlington, Hazel Marbury of Somerville, Dilcy Garro of Medford and the late Harry and Dawson Johnson and Anne Stephenson. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, John, Nikelle, Damon, Shane, Chase, Darius, Damaris, Bria, Braeden, Priya and two great-grandchildren. He was the son of the late Harry S. and Annie Johnson. A Visitation will be held Saturday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, from 2-5 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Mr. Johnson proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Memorial contributions may be made to the , woundedwarriorproject.org Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019