CHARLES A. "CHARLIE" DISABATINO

CHARLES A. "CHARLIE" DISABATINO Obituary
DiSABATINO, Charles A. "Charlie" Of Everett, on March 10, age 98. Beloved husband of Flora (Cirillo) for 75 years. Father of Charles A. Jr., M.D. and his wife Nancy Olson, M.D. of Hamden, CT, Michael of Everett, and Susan Fox and her husband Patrick of Granby, CT. Twin brother of the late Albert and brother of the late Mary McInnis and Frank. Also survived by two grandchildren Brendan Fox of Revere and Kathleen Fox of CT and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, Friday, March 15 at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in the St. Anthony Church Everett at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Thursday, from 4 - 8 p.m. with complimentary valet parking. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Charlie was a long time active member of the St. Anthony Parish in Everett. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo

www.roccofuneralhomes.com

1-877-71-ROCCO
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019
