REV. CHARLES B. SJ "CHUCK" CONNOLLY

REV. CHARLES B. SJ "CHUCK" CONNOLLY Obituary
CONNOLLY, Rev. Charles B. "Chuck" SJ Died peacefully at Lahey Medical Center on March 9, 2019. Fr. Connolly was a Jesuit priest and member of the Northeast Province of the Society of Jesus. Born in Medford, MA, in 1945, to Mary L. (O'Brien) and John E. Connolly, he entered the Jesuit Order upon his graduation from B.C. High in 1963. Fr. Connolly is survived by his sister, Denise M. Roach (George), his nephew, Peter W. Agnes III (Dana), his nieces, Marita Gove (Michael) and Laura Connolly Douglas. He was also a beloved great-uncle to Will Agnes, Kaden Agnes, Lauren Agnes, Aurelia Gove, and Cecelia Gove. Fr. Connolly was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Ellen Connolly Douglas (Carl). Visitation will be at Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston, on Wednesday, March 13, from 3-5PM. A Vigil Service will be held at 4:30PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 14, at 10AM at Campion Center. Interment will follow in the Campion Jesuit Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02493. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019
