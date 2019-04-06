CLEARY, Charles F. Jr. Of Needham and Harwich, MA, passed away peacefully, while supported by family on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born May 9, 1927, in Boston, MA, he was the son of Katherine (Quinn) and Charles F. Cleary, Sr. Devoted husband of 60 years to his late wife, Geraldine E. Cleary (Nolan). Loving father to Charles F. Cleary III and his wife Carrie of Chicago, IL, Jeremiah Cleary of New York City, and Ellen Cleary and her husband Sal Graceffa of Arlington. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, Caitlyn, Nolan, Bryan, Olivia and Isabella. Charlie was the beloved brother of the late Kathleen Cleary, Mary Ronan, James Cleary, and John Cleary. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Cleary was a graduate of Boston English High School and Bentley University. Charlie served in the U.S. Navy during WWII on board the USS Vulcan. He spent 20 years with Feeley Chevrolet, and finished his career with 30 years at Monroe Stationers and BT Office Products, both of Needham. He was an active member of St. Bartholomew's Church and in his spare time could be found at the Needham Golf Club. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Wednesday, April 10, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew's Church, Needham, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Tuesday, April 9, from 4-8p.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Charlie's memory to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham Clinical Center, 1040 Great Plain Ave., Second Floor Suite 1, Needham, MA 02492. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687 Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019