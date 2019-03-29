Resources More Obituaries for CHARLES FULLER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? CHARLES FULLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers FULLER, Charles "Chuck" Jr. Of Longboat Key, FL. March 22nd. Born May 25, 1924, in Lansing, MI to Charles and Atala (Walker) Fuller, Chuck descibed an idyllic rural childhood growing up on the Eastern Shore of MD during the Great Depression. He graduated from Easton High School, where he played football, and was active in theater. Chuck entered John Hopkins University in 1941, but was drafted when he turned 18 and assigned to the Army Air Corps. He served with the B29 bombers in the ChinaBurma-India theater and later on the island of Tinian.



After the war, he graduated from Hopkins and earned his law degree from the University of Maryland. He was hired by Fidelity & Deposit and was later transferred to the Boston area in the early 60's, and raised his family in Medfield, where he was the Town Counsel for over 25 years. Among his many other civic activities in Medfield were coaching a little league team which made it to the state tournament, teaching Sunday school, participating on the Warrant Committee, and membership in the vestry of the local Episcopal church. After leaving F&D, he was drafted by a neighboring town to be their Town Counsel, and he started his own law practice before retiring to Longboat Key, FL in the early 90's.



Chuck was married to Eleanora (Toby) Koerner, a nurse, mother, and artist, for "51 happy years." They counted their animal rescue years in Florida as among their most joyous and fulfilling. After her death, he married a widow, Claudia Vennell, also active with the Pelican Man Sanctuary. Together they traveled much of the world, from the Arctic to Cuba, with the highlight being taking a 12 year old Ford Escort to Europe for a year without a schedule, just following the weather, touching base with friends, and best of all meeting and getting to know the local people. Claudia died in 2009. He was also predeceased by his sister, Toni Ornett.



Active in most sports growing up, Chuck specialized in sailboat racing as an adult. He won multiple trophies on the Chesapeake Bay and in the



Northeast and after moving to Florida where he participated in many Gulf Coast events, winning Boat of the Year while in his mid-80's. He and family and friends also cruised to Key West, Mexico, Belize and Honduras.



Always civic minded, Chuck served many years on the Longboat Key Board of Zoning Adjustment, rescuing wildlife for the Pelican Man Sanctuary and its successor, Save Our Seabirds, as a guide at Mote Marine and with the Garden Club House Tours.



He is survived by his daughter, Pat Fuller (Lee DeSorgher) of Holliston, MA, his son, Chad Fuller of Amherst, MA, his brother, Joseph of Sarasota, FL, grandchildren, Justin, Rebecca, Manda, Maeghann, great-grandchildren Holley, Indiana, Beatrix, and Tallulah, several nieces and nephews, and his beloved and loyal partner, Judy Williams, who was at his side at his death. Celebrations of Chuck's Life will be held in May in FL and MA. Donations in his name may be made to Save Our Seabirds or Mote Marine, Sarasota, FL. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019