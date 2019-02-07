Home
CHARLES H. VOZZELLA

VOZZELLA, Charles H. "Charlie" Of West Roxbury, February 3, 2019. Beloved father of Marcia Butler and husband Richard of Braintree, John Pierce and wife Joy of Brockton, and Karen Marshall and husband Art of Cape Coral, FL. Loving grandfather of Michelle Butler and Shannon Kartal. Loving brother of the late John D., Carmine, Edward, and Alfred Vozzella, Josephine Todesca, and Pasqualina Pucci. Visiting Hours in The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St. on Friday, February 15, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial Saturday morning, February 16, at 11:00 am in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, 409 Corey St., West Roxbury. lawlerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
