FROST, Charles J. "C.J." Jr. Of Waltham, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2019. Beloved son of Charles J. Frost and his fiancee Sandra Anderson, and Nancy Frost. Brother of Justin C. Frost. Grandson of Lillian Noseworthy and the late Carol Frost. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Family and friends will honor and remember CJ's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Tuesday, February 5, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, followed by Funeral Services at 6:30 p.m. A Private Burial to to be held at a later date. Donations in CJ's memory to the CJ Frost Scholarship Fund, C/O Rockland Trust, 75 Moody St., Waltham, MA 02451, ATTN: Barbara, would be appreciated, for online guestbook please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
