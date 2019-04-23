CITTADINO, Charles L. Age 98, a longtime resident of Sharon, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the husband of 72 years to the late Florence L. (Lavezzo) Cittadino. Born in Long Branch, NJ, he was raised and educated in Lynhurst, NJ, and was a graduate of Lynhurst High School. He also was a graduate of Drake Business College in New Jersey. Charlie was a WWII Veteran of the US Army, serving from 1942 until his Honorable Discharge in 1946. Following his Honorable Discharge, he moved/returned to Sharon, and briefly worked for Westinghouse, before accepting a job with Raytheon, a company he worked for over 35 years, retiring in 1987. A devout Catholic, he was an active communicant at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Sharon. Charlie was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion in Sharon. He was active in several WWII Veteran's Organizations and, over the years, enjoyed speaking about his experiences during WWII. Upon his retirement, Charlie enjoyed golfing and woodworking and frequently donated handcrafted gifts to friends and neighbors. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Mr. Cittadino is survived by his son, Charles L. Cittadino, Jr. and his wife Margaret of Sharon and his grandson, Nicholas A. Cittadino. He was the brother of the late John Cittadino. Visiting Hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rt. 27), STOUGHTON, on Friday from 8:30-9:30, followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 59 Cottage St., Sharon at 10 AM. Interment will take place at Rock Ridge Cemetery, Sharon. Donations in Charlies's memory may be made to the St. Jude's, 501 St. Jude's Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary