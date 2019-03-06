|
BOUGOPOULOUS, Charles N. Age 83, formerly of Boston and San Jose, passed away on February 27th. Husband of Margaret Bougopoulos, also survived by daughter Beth Steeley (Rob) of Turlock, CA, son Nick Bougopoulos of San Jose, CA, and grandsons Nick and Chris Steeley of Turlock,CA, his sister Anna and husband Jack McCullagh of East Weymouth, MA, sister-in law Patricia Crowley of Fairhaven, MA and many nieces and nephews. Devoted son of the late Nicholas and Aphrodite Bougopoulos, predeceased by his first wife Helen Bougopoulos, brother James Bougopoulos, and sister Sophia Desmond. Charles, a U.S. Army veteran, graduated from Boston Latin HS, earned his business degree after attending Harvard and Boston University. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, MA, Sunday, March 10th, from 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral Services at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11th. Burial, Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . For obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2019