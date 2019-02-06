Home
Services
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
781-933-1324
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
535 Main St.
Woburn, MA
View Map
CHARLES R. FOX

CHARLES R. FOX Obituary
FOX, Charles R. Jr. Of Woburn, formerly of Wilmington, Stoneham, Acton, & Arlington. Husband of Helene (Becker) Fox, father of Bruce Fox and his wife Nancy Pratt of Hopkinton, C. Richard Fox and his wife Janet of Hollis, NH, and Charlene Soley and her husband Kirk of Tyngsboro. Stepfather of William Perkin and his wife Janice of Groveland, and April Gendall and her husband Robert of Arlington. Grandfather of Alexandra Littlefox and her spouse Samantha Littlefox of San Francisco, CA, Brandon Fox of Hollis, NH, Emily Fox of Hollis, NH, and Gerard Gendall of Arlington. A Funeral Service will be held at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 535 Main St., Woburn, on Monday, February 11, at 10:00 am. Visiting Hours at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.), WOBURN, on Sunday, from 2-6 pm. Interment at the Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn, with reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Woburn Food Pantry, c/o Woburn Council of Social Concern, 2 Merrimac St., Woburn, MA 01801; or the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
