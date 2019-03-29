CURLEY, Charles Z. Jr. Of Norwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on March 26, 2019, at the age of 52. Beloved husband of Paula F. (Scollins) Curley. Loving and devoted father of Caroline D. Curley, Brian T. Curley and Michael G. Curley, all of Norwood. Son of Charles Z. and Shirley A. (Doucette) Curley of Alton, NH. Brother of Michelle M. Scanlon and her husband Timothy of Walpole, and Paul D. Curley and his wife Cathy of Norwood. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Chuck was a 1985 graduate of Norwood High School and a 1989 graduate of the University of Notre Dame where he was a member of the Monogram Club. He was a former Executive Director and Board Member of the International Rett Syndrome Foundation. Chuck will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Timothy's Parish Norwood, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 3-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Rettsyndrome.org 4600 Devitt Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45246.



www.rettsyndrome.org kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019