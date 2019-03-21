|
DODDY, Charlesetta Of Dorchester, March 16, 2019. Wife of the late Calvin Doddy. Beloved mother of Brenda A. Doddy, the late Harold G. Doddy and Wendolyn M. Morrison. Dear grandmother of Steven B. and Brandon Morrison, Nirel and Nathaniel Miller-Morrison. She leaves extended family and a host of friends. Funeral Service Monday at 12 Noon at Good Shepherd COGIC, 18 Whittier St., Roxbury. Visiting with the family at church at 11 AM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message visit
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2019