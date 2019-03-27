|
|
CLARK, Charlotte Reischer Of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA, died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 29, 2019, in her 90th year in Amherst, Massachusetts. She lived a life filled with international travel and countless lifelong friendships with people around the globe. Charlotte was born July 17, 1929, in Harvey, Illinois. She is survived by her husband George W. Clark and her four children, Bridget Reischer and her husband James Harburger of Newton, MA, Blair Reischer and his wife Martha Bozman of Arlington, VA, Sybille Reischer Ecroyd and her husband John of Auckland, NZ, and Electa Reischer of Dorchester, MA, by her stepchildren, Katherine Clark of Hudson, NY, and Jacqueline Clark of Boston, MA. and her four grandchildren, Otto Ecroyd, Rosalind Reischer, Peter Reischer and Geneva Harburger. The Memorial Celebration will take place July 20, 2019. A full obituary appears at www.obituare.com/charlotte-reischer-clark-obituary-38374/ Contributions can be made in her memory to the following charities: The Museum of Fine Arts hwww.mfa.org/give; National Alliance for Mental Illness namimass.org/; NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts prochoicemass.org/
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 28, 2019