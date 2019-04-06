CONSTABILE, Cheryl Ann (Herman) Age 65, of Plaistow, NH, formerly of Brighton, wife of Frank Constable, passed away April 4, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. In addition to her loving husband of over 49 years, she is survived by her children, Frank Constabile, Jr. and his fiancée Angela Hallinan of Hudson, NH; Charlene Constabile of Haverhill; her brother, Daniel Herman of Chelmsford; sisters, Helen Herman of Phoenix, AZ and Priscilla Freeman of Dracut; and three adored grandchildren, Sammy, Frankie and Colby; her mother-in-law, Mary Percy of Plaistow; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Marlene Meader. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Calling Hours on Monday, April 8, from 4:00PM until 8:00PM at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, HAVERHILL. Funeral Services will begin in the Funeral Home, at 9:00AM, on Tuesday, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at All Saints Parish Church, 120 Bellevue Avenue, Haverhill. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery, 233 Middlesex Avenue, Wilmington. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home Haverhill, Massachusetts 978.521.4845



View the online memorial for Cheryl Ann (Herman) CONSTABILE Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019