AMARA, Christine Catarina Of Salem, and Bolton, 35 years old, died in a tragic accident while on vacation with her family in the Bahamas. Beloved daughter of James and Nancy Amara. Dear sister of Elizabeth (Amara) Morin of Rye, NH and of Brian Amara of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Loving niece to Domenic Amara of East Boston. Loving aunt to Audrianna and Joshua Amara and Sage Morin Visiting Hours: Memorial Service will be held at the Tabernacle Congregational Church, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:30 am, located at 50 Washington St., Salem, MA. In lieu of flowers, we are requesting donations be made to Blissful Dreams Horse and Animal Rescue Ranch, 935 Blissful Lane, Huger, SC 29450. Donations can be made at their website at blissfuldreams.farm A horse, "Bahamas Breeze," will be named and rescued in her memory.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019