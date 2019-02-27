CANAVAN, Christine M. "Tina" (Stuhl) Of Quincy, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 25, 2019, at age 83. Originally from South Boston, she graduated from South Boston High, and in 1962, moved with her husband to Quincy to raise their five children. She later worked as the executive hostess for the dining room at State Street Bank in Quincy Center and enjoyed spending time with her dear friends. The beloved wife of the late Joseph John Canavan, Tina was the loving mother of Joseph J. Canavan and his wife Susan of Quincy, Stephen Canavan and his wife Barbara of Weymouth, Thomas M. Canavan and his wife Christine of Braintree, Michael D. Canavan and his fiancée Caitlin Petrizzi of Wareham, and Daniel Canavan and Malinda Braga of Hingham; dear and devoted grandmother of Jessica, Joey, Thomas, Christina, Emily, Ryan, James, Mary Katherine, Aidan, Liam, James, and Matthew; great-grandmother of Isabelle Marie; beloved sister of Mary Klier of Cohasset, Jean Lewis of Braintree, and the late Charles Stuhl; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours to be held on Friday, March 1, from 4:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., QUINCY CENTER. On Saturday there will be a gathering at the Funeral Home at 9:00AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM, at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy. Burial is at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Donations in Tina's memory may be made to the McCourt Foundation, 100 Grandview Rd., Suite 212, Braintree, MA 02184, mccourtfoundation.org or the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com Family-owned for over 100 Years Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary