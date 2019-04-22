Boston Globe Obituaries
CHRISTOPHER CHARLES GOUNARIS

CHRISTOPHER CHARLES GOUNARIS Obituary
GOUNARIS, Christopher Charles Of Carlisle, MA, died unexpectedly on April 18, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Jean Gounaris of Lincoln, MA. Chris is survived by his wife Jane, of 45 years; his son Dana and wife Jill of Medford, NJ; his son Christopher of Acton; his grandchildren, Jack, Brooke, Ryan, Hailey and Dane. He also leaves his brother Tom and wife Lynne, nephews Alex and Andrew Gounaris of Westford, MA, his sister Donna and husband Ron Bonvie of Falmouth, MA, sister-in-law Pamela Wilson of Boscawen, NH; brothers-in-law Dana Wilson of Bolton, MA and Shad Wilson of Hopkinton, NH; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for his Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 142 Lincoln Road, Lincoln, MA on Thursday, May 2nd at 11:00am followed by a reception at Pierce House, 17 Weston Road, Lincoln, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chris' memory may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, Cardiac ICU (caring.massgeneral.org), or the . For obituary or to share a remembrance or to send a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2019
