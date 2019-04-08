Boston Globe Obituaries
CHRISTOS A. MARAVELIS

CHRISTOS A. MARAVELIS Obituary
MARAVELIS, Christos A. Of Jamaica Plain, April 7. Beloved husband of Helen (Katsantoni) and devoted father of Arthur and Efi, of Jamaica Plain, and Susan Michaelidis, and her husband Dimitri, of Walpole. Loving papou to Panayiota, Alexandra, and Tabitha Michaelidis. Brother of the late Evangelos "Evan" Maravelis of NH, and of the late Paraskevi, Christogianni, Vasili Spanos and Dimitri Maravelis, all of Greece. Visitation Tuesday 5-8 pm at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Belgrade Ave., Roslindale. Funeral Wednesday at 10 am at the Church followed by Interment in The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, Baker St., West Roxbury.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019
