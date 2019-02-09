Services Tasker Funeral Home - Dover 621 Central Ave Dover , NH 03820 (603) 742-4961 For more information about CHRISTOS ZAVAS Resources More Obituaries for CHRISTOS ZAVAS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? CHRISTOS G. ZAVAS

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers ZAVAS, Christos G. Wolfeboro, NH Age 79, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 7, 2019, surrounded by love. Loving husband to Sofia (Dakoutros) Zavas for over 60 years. Devoted father to his children, Nicholas Zavas and his wife Joyce of Conway, Helen Zavas Munroe of Windham, NH, George Zavas and his wife June of Wolfeboro, NH, and Peter Zavas and his wife Stephanie of Ossipee, NH. Adoring and loving grandfather to Sofia, Stephanie and Martha Zavas, Christopher, Alexa and Olivia Munroe, Christina and June Zavas and Christos, Eva and Lydia Zavas, and great-grandfather to Paul Duguay. Christos was loving brother to Spiros Zavas, whom predeceased him in 2005, and his sister Eleni whom predeceased him in 1957. Christos was born in June 1, 1939, in Glyna, Northern Epirus, the son of George and Efthalia (Gydani) Ziavas. In 1941, Glyna, Northern Epirus was held by Albania and ruled by the military. The Greek minority was subjected to repressive measures, and the Ziavas family planned their escape. The only route of escape was to travel over the mountains, on foot into Ioannina, Greece, when it was snowing, to avoid the military patrols on horseback. In the Winter of 1957, Christos, his mother, father and sister Eleni, whom was only nine years old, began their escape over the mountains, on foot during a snowstorm. The further they climbed, the heavier the snowfall became and his mother and sister fell behind. Christos turned back to help them, but the Albanian soldiers had caught them. Christos hid and watched as the Albanian soldiers shot his mother and sister and returned them to the village. Christos returned to his father further on the mountain with the news of his mother and sister. The snow was very heavy and Christos had only several pairs of socks on his feet. He was 17 years old, with a 5th grade education and had have never had a real pair of shoes. Christos and his father made it over the mountains and when they reached Ioannina, Christos reached into his bag and pulled out a pair of old shoes someone had given him from the village. Christos had refused to put the shoes on until his feet touched Greek soil. Christos and his father made their way to Athens where Christos was hospitalized for pneumonia for three months. Christos' brother was a family friend to Sofia, and he told her about his brother in the hospital. Sofia decided she would bring Christos a home cooked meal and she went to visit him in the hospital. It was love at first site and they spent the next 60 years together. They married in 1958, and two weeks after the wedding, an unexpected Visa brought Christos to the United States, leaving Sofia in Athens. Christos set up residency in the United States and a few months later returned to bring his bride back to America the land of opportunity. During his return to Greece, Christos had been drafted by the US Army, and the draft notices went unanswered as he was in Greece and also because he could not read English. Upon arriving in the United States with Sofia, Christos was apprehended by the US Military Police and sent to boot camp in Alabama. He was sent to Germany and was on the Berlin Wall Patrol. Sofia remained in Boston. Upon discharge from the Army, Christos worked as a waiter in the best restaurants in Boston. In 1974, he opened his first pizza store in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, it was a career that spanned for more than 30 years. His determination and strong work ethic not only paved the way for Christos' success as a restaurant owner, but as a successful commercial property owner in Boston. He was living the American dream. He later set his sights on the lakes region of New Hampshire, as the mountains reminded him of his beloved Greece. Christos' keen business sense led him to develop and build a pizza restaurant and commercial property in Ossipee, New Hampshire. He made many friends and customers at the Ossipee House of Pizza. Christos' success was guided by his deep love for Sofia and his children and to leave a legacy for each generation to build upon. His smile could light up a room, and his giggle was contagious. He loved watching the Red Sox and Patriots and to hear about the scores to his grandchildren's games. Christos loved being a papou and watching his grandchildren grow. Visiting Hours will be Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., DOVER. The Funeral will follow at noon at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 93 Locust St., Dover. Burial will follow in the Annunciation Cemetery, Dover. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



