APOSTOL, Claire (Constantine) Of Framingham, April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul Apostol, Sr. Devoted mother of Paul Apostol, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Framingham, Anita Meredith Escobar and her husband Julio of Framingham. Sister of Phillip Constantine and his wife Judith of Saugus, and Elsie Constantine of Somerville. Loving grandmother of Owen, Emma, Gregory, Amanda and Julio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Monday, April 29th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Service in the Annunciation Orthodox Church, 37 Washington St., Natick, at 10:30. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, April 28th from 4-7pm in the Funeral Home. Interment Dell Park Cemetery, Natick. Longtime member of the Annunciation Orthodox Church Women's Club (Vetetima). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Apostol may be made to the Annunciation Orthodox Church, 37 Washington St., Natick, MA 01760. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508 653 4342
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2019