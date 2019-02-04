|
|
ARTHUR, Claire B. (Dolan) Of Milton, January 31st. Beloved wife of the late John D. Devoted mother of Kathleen M. Moran and her husband Francis of Hanson, John D. Jr. and his wife Linda of CT, Jean C., Eileen and Daniel F. Arthur, all of Milton, and Edward J. Arthur of Quincy. Dear sister of Patricia Nover of TX, Anna Thomas of Pembroke and the late Henry Dolan. Also survived by 6 loving grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton, Saturday morning at 10. Visiting Hours omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Rd., Milton 02186 or Father Bill's Place, 422 Washington Street, Quincy, 02169. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for Claire B. (Dolan) ARTHUR
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019