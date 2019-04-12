Boston Globe Obituaries
CLAIRE (LEVINE) FIALKOW

FIALKOW, Claire (Levine) Formerly of Delray Beach, FL, and Natick on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Fialkow. Loving mother of Janice M. Fialkow & Richard Glashow of Springfield and Stuart M. & Eileen Fialkow of Framingham. Adored grandmother of David & Julie Fialkow and Aaron & Nicole Fialkow and great-grandmother of Matthew, Lila, Benjamin, Henry, Abigail and Jackson. Dear sister of the late Marshall Levine. Funeral services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Sunday, April 14 at 12pm. Memorial observance at the home of Stuart & Eileen Fialkow following the burial through 8pm and Monday from 2-4pm & 6-8pm. Continuing Tuesday at the home of Janice Fialkow & Richard Glashow from 2-4pm & 6-9pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Care Dimension Hospice House, c/o , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2019
