CLAIRE M. (REGAN) CONNORS

CLAIRE M. (REGAN) CONNORS Obituary
CONNORS, Claire M. (Regan) Of Reading, April 7, 2019. Beloved wife of John F. Connors. Devoted mother of Linda M. Powers, her husband, Charles T. Powers, of Londonderry, NH, Richard P. Connors, and his wife Amelia L. Connors, of Muscle Shoals, AL. Loving grandmother of Sean Powers, Michael and Meghan Connors. Sister of the late Gertrude Regan. Further survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Tuesday, April 16th at 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday 4 – 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. It has been requested that memorial donations be made in Claire's name to the Hospice Services of MA, 391 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2019
