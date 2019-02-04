|
SOWALSKY, Clara Age 102, of West Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully at her home on February 3, 2019. She was the widow of Meyer S. "Mickey" Sowalsky. She leaves her three children, Cheryl S. Rodrick of West Hartford, Joel M. Sowalsky of Brookline, MA, and Rabbi Howard Sowalsky of West Hartford, two siblings, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. For the complete obituary, including Funeral on Tuesday and shiva arrangements, visit weinsteinmortuary.com/obit.cfm
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019