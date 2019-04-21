|
CHAGNON, Clare (Reilly) Of West Newton, April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Chagnon. Survived by her children John J. Chagnon Jr. and his wife Diane, Jean Terrasi and her husband Antonio, Robert Chagnon and his wife Diana, Carol Paupst and her husband Stephen, Mary Ellen Castro and her husband Michael, Gail Moylan and her husband John, and her daughter-in-law Anne Chagnon. Predeceased by her son Paul Chagnon. Dear sister to Edward B. Reilly, Jr., and the late Elizabeth Stefanko, Phyllis King, John Reilly and Ann Pendergast. Also survived by 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, April 25th at 11AM in St. Bernard Parish, 1523 Washington St., West Newton. Interment will be private. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-7PM at the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Chagnon's memory may be made to the at or to the at Burke & Blackington Funeral Home BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2019