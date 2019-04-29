Boston Globe Obituaries
Farwell Funeral Service, Inc.
18 Lock Street
Nashua, NH 03060-2218
(603) 882-0591
LEE, Clarence James Age 77, of Nashua, NH, and formerly of Bedford, MA. Son of the late Lawrence and Thelma (Starks) Lee, he was born in Chicago, IL and grew up in Flint, MI. Clarence was an Army veteran, and worked as an electrical engineer at Mitre Corporation in Burlington. Calling Hours at the Farwell Funeral Home, 18 Lock St., Nashua, NH, Friday, May 3rd, 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a Service at 6 p.m. Donations to St. Joseph Hospital Cancer Center, 172 Kinsley St., Nashua, NH 03060. For more information please visit:

www.farwellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2019
