ERICKSON, Clifford A. Age 88, of Rockland. Died on April 14, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Boston to the late Carl F. and Helen (Morgan) Erickson. He was raised and educated in Boston and was a graduate of Boston Technical High School as a member of The Class of 1946.



Clifford enjoyed military history, particularly focusing on The World War II era and enjoyed doing military themed puzzles in his free time. Mr. Erickson loved baseball. He dedicated countless hours over twenty years as a coach and league president of The Rockland Little League. Clifford was a member of the Puritan Lodge of Freemasons A.F. & A.M. and was also a member of The Rockland Men's Club.



Mr. Erickson, a veteran of the Korean War, was proud to work on B-47 and B-29 bombers in our Nations Armed Forces, serving in The United States Air Force.



Mr. Erickson was the husband of Dorothy R. (Johns) Erickson of Rockland. Father of Craig A. Erickson and wife Yvonne of Rockland, and Mark C. Erickson and wife Linda of Newport, RI. Brother of the late Carl F. Erickson. Grandfather of Michael Oliveira and wife Tanya of Rockland, Nikki Oliveira of Boston, Jonathan Erickson Hammel and wife Emma of Swansea, and Samantha Cornman of RI. Great-grandfather of Michael Oliveira, Jr. and Rosalie Hammel.



The family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate his life on Friday April 19, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union Street, ROCKLAND, MA. A Funeral Mass Service will be held at the conclusion of the Visiting Hours. Burial with Military Honors will be held following cremation, in The Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Donations in Mr. Erickson's memory may be made to The Rockland Little League, 64 Lewis Park, Rockland, MA 02370.