COLLEEN (CACCHIOTTI) GAETA

COLLEEN (CACCHIOTTI) GAETA Obituary
GAETA, Colleen (Cacchiotti) 62 years of age, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2019. Cherished daughter of Thelma (Larson) Cacchiotti and the late Costanzo Cacchiotti. Loving sister of Kathleen Landry and her husband Brian of Burlington and the late Laraine Reed. Colleen adored her nephews, Nicholas and Jason Landry and the late Robert C. Reed. Also survived

by many cousins and friends. Colleen was a special needs teacher at the Garfield School in Revere for over 35 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Family and friends will honor Colleen's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE, on Thursday, April 4th, from 4PM to 8PM and again Friday morning, at 9AM, followed by a Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 10AM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019
