Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
55 Emmonsdale Rd.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
55 Emmonsdale Rd.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CRYSTAL GHANTOUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CRYSTAL H. GHANTOUS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CRYSTAL H. GHANTOUS Obituary
GHANTOUS, Crystal H. Of Walpole, suddenly February 7, 2019. Loving daughter of Henri and Lina (Bichani) Ghantous of Walpole. Loving sister of Roy Ghantous and his fiancée Kim of Watertown, and Kayla and Kelsey Ghantous of Walpole. Beloved granddaughter of Robert and Jeannette Bichani of Lebanon. Dear niece of Salim and Ayda Ghantous of Canton, Theodora and Hanna Ghantous of California, Honriette Wehbe, Emile and Elie Bichani, Josiane and Joseph Tohme, Nellie and George Issa, and Linda and Charles Salem, and their families, all of Lebanon. Funeral Service, Tuesday at 10 a.m., at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd., West Roxbury. Visiting Hours in the Church, Monday 5 -8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Crystal's memory to the Church. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now