GHANTOUS, Crystal H. Of Walpole, suddenly February 7, 2019. Loving daughter of Henri and Lina (Bichani) Ghantous of Walpole. Loving sister of Roy Ghantous and his fiancée Kim of Watertown, and Kayla and Kelsey Ghantous of Walpole. Beloved granddaughter of Robert and Jeannette Bichani of Lebanon. Dear niece of Salim and Ayda Ghantous of Canton, Theodora and Hanna Ghantous of California, Honriette Wehbe, Emile and Elie Bichani, Josiane and Joseph Tohme, Nellie and George Issa, and Linda and Charles Salem, and their families, all of Lebanon. Funeral Service, Tuesday at 10 a.m., at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd., West Roxbury. Visiting Hours in the Church, Monday 5 -8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Crystal's memory to the Church. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019