BUFFI, Cynthia J. Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 8th. She leaves her husband of 15 years, David Glenn of Franklin, MA, sister Tammy Morgan of Florida, and five nieces. Cindy was the daughter of the late Sandra (Linker) Buffi and the late Eugene Buffi, and sister of the late Ricky Buffi. Cindy was born on August 6th, 1958 in Warwick, RI. She graduated Scituate High School and Rhode Island Junior College. She worked at Cherry and Webb company for 22 years and for the last 20 years, she was employed by the TJX companies where she was the Vice President of Design. A job she loved very much. Cindy and David shared a home in Franklin, MA that Cindy designed and built from the ground up. A project she loved and a place she loved. A very special place that Cindy cherished is the Lake Cottage on Johnsons Pond in Coventry, Rhode Island. Cindy spent summers growing up there, as did her mother. Cindy and David cherished every moment they spent together. Cindy enjoyed boating, jet skiing, and just hanging out at the lake with her friends. She loved entertaining. Especially cheese and champagne parties. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence, R.I. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the church. A Memorial Mass to be offered at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Gynecological Oncology, in memory to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.danafarber.org/gift For guestbook and directions, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, LINCOLN, R.I. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the church.



