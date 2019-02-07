Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service
309 S Main St
Haverhill, MA 01835
(978) 374-0000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Driscoll Funeral Home
309 So. Main Street (Rte. 125)
Haverhill, MA
View Map
DALE FARNSWORTH ROGERS


1944 - 2019
DALE FARNSWORTH ROGERS Obituary
ROGERS, Dale Farnsworth Age 74, lifelong resident of Ward Hill section of Haverhill, passed on Feb. 5. Business founder of Spring Hill Pure Natural Water and Rogers-Associates, a supply company in the dairy industry. Involved with numerous community organizations and he loved his family greatly. Survived by his wife Marcia (Babson); sons Harold B. and wife Susan Rogers and Dale F. and fiancee Mary Stabile; grandchildren Madison, Abbigale, Parker, Dale Rogers, III and R. Jude Rogers; siblings Richard and wife Betty Rogers and Sherrill and husband Richard Lentini; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be Mon., Feb. 11, in the Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 So. Main St., HAVERHILL from 4 to 8 PM. Dale will be laid to rest in a private family service in Elmwood Cemetery, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, The Haverhill Rotary Club and the Highpoint Hospice House, Haverhill. For guestbook, please visit www.driscollcares.com

Driscoll Funeral Home

Haverhill

978-374-0000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.