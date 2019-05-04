|
|
CAMPO, Dana T. Of Tewksbury, formerly of Somerville, April 30th. Beloved husband of Lisa M. (Tello) Campo. Devoted father of Akecia Trevisone of Newton, Anthony Paulino and Kylie Paulino, both of Tewksbury, and a devoted Godfather to Roman Joaquin and Alivia Johnson. Loving brother of Charles Campo, Stephen Campo, Cheryl VonBrunt, Michael A. Campo, Debra M. Nelson, the late Anita Gannett and Bruce Eugene Campo. He is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, May 8th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner Street, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday 3 - 7PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dana's name to Youth Empower House, 7 Williams Street, Haverhill, MA 01830. To leave a message of condolence visit
www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019