CAVIASCA, Daniel F. Age 83, a lifelong resident of Somerville, February 11, 2019. Beloved son of the late Jean (Calendrella) and David M. Caviasca, Sr. Loving brother of Frank D. Caviasca of Norwood, his late wife Velia, and late twin brother David M. Caviasca, Jr. Dear uncle of Gina Rico and her husband Richard "aka Fritz" of Middleboro, Frank D. Caviasca, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Taunton. Great uncle of James Caviasca. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), Somerville, Saturday morning, at 10:00 am. A Funeral Home Service will be held at 11:00 am followed by Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Daniel was a Retired Display Manager for Sears, Roebuck & Co. He was passionate about his favorite hobby of photography/videography, was an avid fan of the N.E. Patriots and Boston Red Sox and especially loved spending time with family. Late veteran, Korean War. If you wish, memorial donations may be made in Daniel's name to The Epilepsy Foundation of New England, 335 Main St., Wilmington, MA 01887. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA 02144 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary