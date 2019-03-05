|
|
DOHERTY, Daniel F. Of Arlington, March 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Bernadette (Perrotton) Doherty. Devoted father of Mark D. Doherty, his wife Valerie Lubanko of NY, David M. Doherty and his wife Trinette, of Chelmsford. Loving grandfather of Luke, Nathan, and Julian. Brother of Joseph Doherty of Billerica, Mary Cormier of Sandwich, Sheila Scannell of Walpole, Ellen Platt of CA, Jean Nieswand of NJ, Thomas Doherty of Marshfield, and the late Philip Doherty. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Monday, March 11, at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, March 10, 1 - 5 PM. Interment will be private. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Daniel's name to the , 300 Fifth Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2019