DiIESO, Daniel J. Of Norwood, passed away on February 6, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Irene P. (Chisholm) DiIeso. Devoted father of Dianne M. Langley and her husband John E. Langley, Jr. of Walpole and Daniel J. DiIeso and his wife Kathleen W. of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Daniel J. DiIeso, III, Kara McCauliffe, Desiree Lieber, Krista Langley, and the late John D. Langley. Great-grandfather of Lillian D. McCauliffe and John D. McCauliffe. Brother of Gemma Candelino of Medford, and the late Anthony "Tony" DiIeso and Mary Moschella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Nicola and Rosina (Giannelli) DiIeso. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Saturday, at 8:30am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am, at St. Timothy's Church, Norwood. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning only, from 8:30am-10:00am. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the John D. Langley Foundation, C/O Walpole Co-Operative Bank, 982 Main St., Walpole, MA 02081. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



