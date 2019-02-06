Home
Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
8:30 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Timothy's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL DIIESO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL J. DIIESO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DANIEL J. DIIESO Obituary
DiIESO, Daniel J. Of Norwood, passed away on February 6, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Irene P. (Chisholm) DiIeso. Devoted father of Dianne M. Langley and her husband John E. Langley, Jr. of Walpole and Daniel J. DiIeso and his wife Kathleen W. of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Daniel J. DiIeso, III, Kara McCauliffe, Desiree Lieber, Krista Langley, and the late John D. Langley. Great-grandfather of Lillian D. McCauliffe and John D. McCauliffe. Brother of Gemma Candelino of Medford, and the late Anthony "Tony" DiIeso and Mary Moschella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Nicola and Rosina (Giannelli) DiIeso. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Saturday, at 8:30am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am, at St. Timothy's Church, Norwood. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning only, from 8:30am-10:00am. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the John D. Langley Foundation, C/O Walpole Co-Operative Bank, 982 Main St., Walpole, MA 02081. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned And Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now