BLACKLOW, Daniel Joel August 31,1920 - February 24, 2019 Daniel Blacklow, of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully at home on February 24, 2019. Born in Dorchester, MA, to Harry and Lillian Blacklow, husband of Charlotte Rubin, father of Doug of Ft. Lauderdale, Robin of Sydney, Australia, and Nina of Minneapolis, grandfather of Rachel, Noah, Cameron, and Lindsay. Dan attended Boston Latin School, Brown University (at the age of 16), and Tufts Medical School. He enlisted in the Army in 1941 and remained in the military until the end of the war, leaving with the rank of Captain. After opening his internal medicine/cardiology practice in a little two-room office in Weston, MA in 1949, he saw patients and taught at Waltham Hospital, Newton-Wellesley Hospital, and Peter Bent Brigham Hospital for the next 20 years. In 1977, he and Charlotte moved to Sarasota, FL, where he continued practicing medicine for another 25 years. His contributions to the Sarasota community include the establishment of a Cardiac Catheter Lab at Sarasota Memorial Hospital as well as a cardiac clinic for the disadvantaged. Dan traveled the world widely with Charlotte, always returning with exciting tales and memories. He loved skiing with family and could be seen on the tennis courts every week until the age of 93. He and Charlotte also made a handsome couple on the dance floor. Everyone in the family adored Dan, and he was equally respected and loved by the medical community and his patients. He was a compassionate physician whose bedside manner followed the old-fashioned school of patient care, and for many years he conducted house calls with his trusty black bag. Dr. Dan, as he was affectionately known, will be remembered for his dignity and positive outlook on life - and the twinkle in his eyes. He will be sorely missed by all those who had the good fortune to know him. Contributions may be made to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236. A Celebration of Dan's Life will follow.



