CRONIN, Daniel William "Danny" The loss of Daniel William Cronin "Danny" will be greatly felt, as he passed unexpectedly. Dan was surrounded by his loved ones at his bed side, at the Beth Israel Deaconess ICU, and passed on February 18, 2019. Born in Alabama, July 18, 1957, as the son of a military family, his early childhood was broadened by both domestic and international residences until his parents, former Daniel Cronin, Sr., Major of US Army, and mother Norma Cronin, Physicist for Thermo Electron, decided to settle the family in Watertown, MA, where Dan was a lifelong resident. Father of Nicholas and brother to Susan and Victoria. Dan graduated Watertown High School in 1975, where he excelled athletically and captained three varsity sports teams. He went on to New Hampton Prep and Merrimack College, where he passionately played for the Warrior Hockey Team. After, a career of working corporately in the Distribution and Consumer Goods and Healthcare. Dan's entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found S & C Angels, developing and launching products to the beverage industry. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome in Dan's memory to the Boys & Girls Club of Watertown, 25 Whites Ave., Watertown, MA 02472. All are welcome to attend Dan's Visiting Hours, on Tuesday March 12, in The DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, from 9:30am to 11:00am with a Funeral Home Service to commence at 11:00am. Interment to follow Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2019