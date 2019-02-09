|
SAHELY, Danielle Of West Roxbury February 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Abdalla and Zahia Sahely. Loving sister of Camille Sahely and his wife Venice of Wellesley, Camilia Batrouney and her husband Phillip of Australia, Mona Yacoub and her husband John of Australia, and the late Ayoub, Joseph, and Jacob Sahely. Dear aunt of Alexander, Nadia, and Colette Sahely, and many other loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service, Wednesday, at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. John of Damascus, stjohnd.org 300 West St., (Rte 135W at Rte 95 Exit 17) Dedham. Visiting Hours in the church, Wednesday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Danielle's memory to stjude.org 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019