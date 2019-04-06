CASHMAN, Danielle T. Of Derry, formerly of Medford, April 2nd. Beloved daughter of Giselle Vitali and her husband Scott Seavey of Medford and Thomas Cashman and his wife Christine of Derry. She was a devoted sister to Lisa Bouché and her husband Edward of Derry, David DeVeau and his wife Brigitte of North Andover, and Melissa Hourihan and her husband Kris of Medford. She was the dear granddaughter of Valeria Vitali of Medford and the late Bruno Vitali and of Clair Regina Cashman of Rockland, and the late Thomas Cashman. She was the niece of Teresa Holmes, Michael Cashman and his wife Lily and the late Nancy Cashman. Danielle is also survived by her dear niece, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Danielle's Funeral Procession will gather at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD on Tuesday, April 9th at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Danielle's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford-Woburn-Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary