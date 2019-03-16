Boston Globe Obituaries
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
DAPHNE (HOSTETTER) BUMPUS

DAPHNE (HOSTETTER) BUMPUS Obituary
BUMPUS, Daphne (Hostetter) Age 60 of Osterville, passed away peacefully at Cape Cod Hospital after a brief illness on March 15, 2019.

Daphne was the daughter of the late Vincent (Skip) and Eleanor Hostetter. She was preceded in death by her sister, Stephanie Hostetter and her brother, Marc Hostetter. She was born in Hyannis and raised in Osterville. She attended Barnstable schools and graduated Barnstable High in 1976. Following high school, she attended Salve Regina University.

Daphne loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson Logan on Cape Cod, New Hampshire and Florida.

Daphne is survived by her daughters Lorel Holley of Punta Gorda, FL and Alysa Bumpus of Osterville. Her grandson Logan Holley, and Gordon Bumpus. She is the sister of John Hostetter and his wife Kathy of Boxford, MA. Loving Aunt to Jason Hostetter of Haverhill, MA and Meagan McClendon and her husband Andrew McClendon of Chelsea, MA.

Visiting Hours will be from 4 - 7 PM on Tuesday, March 19th at John Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Rd., MARSTONS MILLS, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20th at Our Lady of Victory Church, 230 South Main St., Centerville. Burial to follow at Mosswood Cemetery in Cotuit, MA.

For online condolences and directions please visit,

johnlawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019
