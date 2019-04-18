CASEY, David A. Of West Roxbury, formerly of Brighton, died peacefully in the comfort of his brothers on April 16, 2019. Devoted son of the late John J. and Mary T. (Nee) Casey. Loving brother of Jay and his wife Brenda Kierstead of Cambelton, New Brunswick, Canada; Paul and his wife Joan Casey of Chestnut Hill; his twin brother and best friend, Doug Casey of West Roxbury and Thomas Casey of Chicago, IL. Cherished uncle of Brennan Casey, Hillary Casey, Ronan Casey, Garrett Casey, and Kerian Jobczynski-Casey. Dear great-uncle of Caleb and Evan Casey. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. David worked for many years at West on Centre in West Roxbury and the Stockyard in Brighton. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The David A. Casey '81 Scholarship Fund, UMass Amherst, Records & Gift Processing, Memorial Hall, 134 Hicks Way, Amherst, MA 01003-9270. Gifts may also be made online at https://www.umass.edu/development/give/ and entering the David A. Casey '81 Scholarship Fund in the gift-dedication box. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600 Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019