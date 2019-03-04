|
|
FISHER, David C. Age 55, passed away unexpectedly at Norwood Hospital on March 2, 2019. Devoted husband of Clare (Brown) Fisher. Loving father of Scott, Douglas, and Kelly Fisher, all of Foxborough. Beloved son of Charles and Helen (Clark) Fisher of Norwood, MA. Brother of Mark and his wife Lucille Fisher of Medfield. Also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home, on Friday, at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Vine Lake Cemetery in Medfield. To send an online condolence, please visit the Funeral Home web site: robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours from 4 to 8 PM, at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH, on Thursday, March 7. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2019