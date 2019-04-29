Boston Globe Obituaries
HADDOCK, David C. In Mason, NH, originally of East Boston, unexpectedly on April 12, 2019. Beloved son of Harriet (Goggin) of East Boston and the late Walter Haddock. Brother of Caryl, Thomas and Linda Haddock, Joyce Williams, Sandra McCann, Sharon Evans and Diane Reynolds. Also survived by 11 nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in the Most Holy Redeemer Church, East Boston Friday morning, at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory to the Crossroads Family Shelter, 56 Havre St., East Boston, MA 02128 would be appreciated. MagrathFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 2, 2019
